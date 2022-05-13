HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the prequel!

Tomorrow is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 registered sales, and a few are starting early – as early as one day in advance, like Sale #248 at 5637 42nd SW, a big sale Mike LaFranchi (below) and Margaret LaFranchi host every WSCGSD to raise money so more kids living with disabilities are able to attend Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp.

The sale is on until 4 pm today and again 9 am-4 pm tomorrow (one hour beyond the close of official WSCGSD hours); it’s part of the list of benefit/fundraising sales that we featured here. Other sales that mentioned Friday starts in their listings include #250 and #264. See the full map/list, including updates such as last-minute cancellations, by going here.