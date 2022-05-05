5 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022 – here are the benefit sales!

With five days left until the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – this Saturday, May 14th – we’re getting down to specifics. The map/list has been public since Saturday, so you can see who has what, where. And we’re publishing some lists of certain types of sales from among the 320+ registered, starting now. First – the sales with all or part of the proceeds intended as benefits – here are the beneficiaries listed by the sellers:

#56 – Hope Lutheran Youth fundraising for travel

#70 – Emerald City Pet Rescue (including the kid-made $1 painted rocks in the photo above)

#72 – Boy Scout Troop 284

#78 – new nonprofit Hazelwood Preschool

#115 – Girl Scout Troop 42860

#211 – WSHS Earth Club (note that this sale’s location has changed – it will be at WSHS)

#221 – Esperanzas Unidas (youth-made art kits to raise $ to educate girls in Honduras)

#232 – Seattle Humane

#248 – Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp (this sale starts on Friday)

#255 – Kitsap Humane Society

#270 – Delta Kappa Gamma’s scholarship fundraiser for women in education

#303 – Solstice P-Patch’s fundraising plant sale

(Did we miss anyone? Let us know – we reviewed all 320+ registrations but there’s always a chance we missed making a note.) Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm Saturday, but some start earlier and some end later – see the listings for those notations, and be sure to re-check the map page for late changes and cancellations before Saturday – lists like this will be cross-linked there too.