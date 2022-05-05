West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

46℉

5 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022 – here are the benefit sales!

May 9, 2022 9:43 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | How to help | West Seattle news

With five days left until the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – this Saturday, May 14th – we’re getting down to specifics. The map/list has been public since Saturday, so you can see who has what, where. And we’re publishing some lists of certain types of sales from among the 320+ registered, starting now. First – the sales with all or part of the proceeds intended as benefits – here are the beneficiaries listed by the sellers:

#56 – Hope Lutheran Youth fundraising for travel
#70 – Emerald City Pet Rescue (including the kid-made $1 painted rocks in the photo above)
#72 – Boy Scout Troop 284
#78 – new nonprofit Hazelwood Preschool
#115 – Girl Scout Troop 42860
#211 – WSHS Earth Club (note that this sale’s location has changed – it will be at WSHS)
#221 – Esperanzas Unidas (youth-made art kits to raise $ to educate girls in Honduras)
#232 – Seattle Humane
#248 – Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp (this sale starts on Friday)
#255 – Kitsap Humane Society
#270 – Delta Kappa Gamma’s scholarship fundraiser for women in education
#303 – Solstice P-Patch’s fundraising plant sale

(Did we miss anyone? Let us know – we reviewed all 320+ registrations but there’s always a chance we missed making a note.) Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm Saturday, but some start earlier and some end later – see the listings for those notations, and be sure to re-check the map page for late changes and cancellations before Saturday – lists like this will be cross-linked there too.

Share This

1 Reply to "5 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2022 - here are the benefit sales!"

  • Julie R May 9, 2022 (9:45 pm)
    Reply

    Garage salers: I have dozens of plastic to-go bags leftover from our sale in April. Anyone interested?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.