CORONAVIRUS: Here’s what’s up and what’s down in West Seattle, King County this week

May 15, 2022 5:44 pm
Every Sunday, we checke countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week. This time, we’ve found that cases are up countywide for an eighth week, again at a slower rate than the previous week; hospitalizations are down; deaths are up. Here are the specifics, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*9 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before
*Currently averaging 1,042 new daily cases countywide (up from 946 when we checked a week ago)

*13 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before
*Currently averaging 10 new hospitalizations daily (down from 11 a week ago)

*133 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)
*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (doubling the two-week average from last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):
*817 cases between 4/25 and 5/09, up from 514 between 4/10 and 4/24
*8 hospitalizations between 4/25 and 5/09, up from 6 between 4/10 and 4/24
*No deaths between 4/25 and 5/09, same as between 4/10 and 4/24

And checking vaccination rates:
*81 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)
*85.8 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)
*49 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):
98106 – 88.1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 53.1% have had a booster
98116 – 92.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 64.8% have had a booster
98126 – 83.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 54.8% have had a booster
98136 – 93.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.9% have had a booster
98146 – 83.1% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 48% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: The Senior Center of West Seattle is hosting a pop-up clinic noon-5 pm Friday (May 20th) – walk-ins welcome … Look for other vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday). The Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury) does not show any availability this coming week; we’ll be checking on whether it’s on hiatus or discontinued. … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.

