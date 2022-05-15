CORONAVIRUS: Here’s what’s up and what’s down in West Seattle, King County this week

Every Sunday, we checke countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week. This time, we’ve found that cases are up countywide for an eighth week, again at a slower rate than the previous week; hospitalizations are down; deaths are up. Here are the specifics, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*9 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,042 new daily cases countywide (up from 946 when we checked a week ago)

*13 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 10 new hospitalizations daily (down from 11 a week ago)

*133 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (doubling the two-week average from last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*817 cases between 4/25 and 5/09, up from 514 between 4/10 and 4/24

*8 hospitalizations between 4/25 and 5/09, up from 6 between 4/10 and 4/24

*No deaths between 4/25 and 5/09, same as between 4/10 and 4/24

And checking vaccination rates:

*81 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.8 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*49 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 53.1% have had a booster

98116 – 92.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 64.8% have had a booster

98126 – 83.6% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 54.8% have had a booster

98136 – 93.8% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 67.9% have had a booster

98146 – 83.1% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 48% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: The Senior Center of West Seattle is hosting a pop-up clinic noon-5 pm Friday (May 20th) – walk-ins welcome … Look for other vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday). The Curative van at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury) does not show any availability this coming week; we’ll be checking on whether it’s on hiatus or discontinued. … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.