WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 14 notes

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: Repaving work is happening today – here’s the SDOT alert:

We are returning to West Marginal Way to pave the other side of the street we paved in early February. On Saturday and Sunday, we will be repaving West Marginal Way SW between 2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW. We anticipate beginning this work early as 1 AM and concluding by 1 PM on both days. During work hours, we will be limiting the area to southbound traffic only. People driving northbound will follow a detour route that continues north on 2nd Ave SW to Highland Park Way and connects at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way intersection. The road will be fully open outside of work hours.

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Meet Jessica and friends for the monthly first Saturday cleanup – supplies provided – 10 am-noon, starting at 2452 Alki SW. More info in our calendar listing.

POTTER CONSTRUCTION @ HOME SHOW: The Seattle Home Show is happening through tomorrow at the Lumen Field Event Center, and Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) is among the West Seattle companies participating. Show hours today are 10 am-6 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

RALLY FOR BLACK LIVES: Happening outside Louisa Boren STEM K-8 this afternoon – here’s the announcement sent to us:

Saturday, March 5 from 2:00-4:00 pm, there will be a PTA-Sponsored Black Lives Matter Rally rally to cap off of STEM’s Black Lives Matter week of action. Please join us in front of the school to lift an affirmative voice for Black lives. If you can, come with uplifting signs or posters to join as we celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement. Be sure to wear a mask and socially distance during this event.

The school is at 5950 Delridge Way SW.

ARTIST RECEPTION: 4-10 pm, visit Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) to meet Alaina Bryan and see her art, as previewed here.

SHELTER OPENING: If you or someone you know is unhoused, the overnight shelter at the West Seattle Veteran Center (3618 SW Alaska) reopens at 5 pm tonight.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Second weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Prismia, Kitty Junk, Buried Blonde. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MARDI GRAS DRAG SHOW: Special theme for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

