WEST SEATTLE ART: Glow-in-the-dark creations and more @ Saturday exhibit reception on Alki

That’s some of the art by Alaina Bryan that’s on display at Locust Cider on Alki. It’s her first show, and you can meet her during a 4-10 pm reception there tomorrow (Saturday, March 5th). Here’s her story:

I’m a 24-year-old artist from West Seattle specializing in a unique art technique that I call “claynting”- that is, painting with polymer clay on glass surfaces. I invented the technique in 2019 while recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Nearly 3 years later, I am fully recovered, much thanks to my art therapy. I work now as a full-time self-employed artist while studying UX Design in online grad school. My injury has made me determined to do what I love with the time I’m given, and given me a passion for accessibility, especially in the arts & entertainment industry.

I have approximately 50 works of art, all for sale, currently being displayed at Locust Cider on Alki, including many of my original clay works. All of my works are created from secondhand or ‘upcycled’ materials, including the large polymer clay windows. Also, many of my pieces are UV fluorescent and/or glow-in-the-dark! This makes for very fun night-time viewing over a delicious glass of cider.