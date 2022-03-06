WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Haven’t commented on routing/station locations yet? ‘Deep dive’ on Tuesday

If you haven’t yet decided how – or whether – to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement about West Seattle’s potential light-rail routing/station locations, Tuesday might bring some help: That’s when the West Seattle/Duwamish-area Community Advisory Group convened by Sound Transit will take what’s supposed to be a “deep dive” into the DEIS. It’s an online meeting, 5-7 pm Tuesday (March 8th), and everyone’s welcome. No public comment, but this could set you up with better information before you send in yours (which you can do at any time before April 28th – go here). The meeting’s livestream will be here. (Our past coverage of the project is archived here, newest to oldest.)
