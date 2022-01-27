SCHOOLS: Mariners Care grants announced for Chief Sealth International, West Seattle High School teams

Teams at both local public high schools have just been announced as recipients of $5,000 grants from the Mariners Care program, explained by the team as “part of On BASE (Baseball And Softball Everywhere), a strategic effort by the Mariners to leverage new and existing partnerships to break down barriers that may prevent some children from participating in baseball and softball, whether that is because of high registration fees, lack of equipment or access to playable fields.” From the Mariners’ announcement:

Chief Sealth High School Baseball & Softball The students who make up Chief Sealth’s six baseball and softball teams are among the most ethnically and economically diverse in Seattle Public Schools. Head coach Ernest Policarpio says, “We never want the financial burden of baseball to be a reason a kid doesn’t play,” so coaches take it upon themselves to buy supplies and equipment with their own money. The grant will allow Chief Sealth to purchase shoes, gloves, bats, balls as well as pay for needed repairs to the scorekeeping system and provide nets and other safety equipment for practices. West Seattle High School Softball The West Seattle softball program does not receive any funding from the school or Associated Student Body and, because of COVID-19, they have not been able to independently fundraise for two years. The grant will help purchase basic equipment like bats, balls, gloves, socks and pants, that will be available to any player who needs them, as well as training equipment like weighted balls for hitting and a safety screen for batting practice.

The two local schools are among 10 schools around the region receiving the grants. The Mariners created the program in 2017.