WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Wednesday closures/changes

(Photo by James Borrow, taken from Alki Point)

Still snowy out there, so we have another day of closures/schedule changes. We’ll be adding as announcements are made – thanks to everyone who’s shared info:

CLOSED/CANCELED

Facilities/services:

Senior Center of West Seattle

West Seattle Food Bank

City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)

Seattle Public Library‘s Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral) branches

Businesses

Alki Beach Pub (broken pipe)

Illusions Hair Design

Head To Toe Day Spa

OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES

Facilities/services:

West Seattle YMCA (9 am-4 pm)

City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am

Seattle Public Library‘s High Point (11 am-6 pm), Southwest (noon-6 pm) branches

West Seattle Golf Course (no golfing but “snow activities” and walking OK)

Other Seattle Parks changes

Businesses

Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)

HeartBeet Café (9 am-2 pm)

The Birdhouse (open until 1 pm)

If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!