WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Wednesday closures/changes

(Photo by James Borrow, taken from Alki Point)
Still snowy out there, so we have another day of closures/schedule changes. We’ll be adding as announcements are made – thanks to everyone who’s shared info:
CLOSED/CANCELED
Facilities/services:
Senior Center of West Seattle
West Seattle Food Bank
City residential solid-waste pickup (here’s the current plan for tomorrow & beyond)
Seattle Public Library‘s Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral) branches
Businesses
Alki Beach Pub (broken pipe)
Illusions Hair Design
Head To Toe Day Spa
OPEN BUT WITH CHANGES
Facilities/services:
West Seattle YMCA (9 am-4 pm)
City-run COVID testing site at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex opens at 10:30 am
Seattle Public Library‘s High Point (11 am-6 pm), Southwest (noon-6 pm) branches
West Seattle Golf Course (no golfing but “snow activities” and walking OK)
Other Seattle Parks changes
Businesses
Youngstown Coffee (10 am-2 pm)
HeartBeet Café (9 am-2 pm)
The Birdhouse (open until 1 pm)
If you have info to add, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS