11:06 AM: SFD is in the 8300 block of California SW for “a rope rescue response for a man on scaffolding about 20′ from the ground with minor injuries.”

11:17 AM: This is at a house that’s been undergoing remodeling for months. The rescued person will be taken to the hospital. California is full of emergency vehicles just north of Thistle; they should clear within 45 minutes, we’re told.