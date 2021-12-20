CORONAVIRUS: 21 new local cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update

West Seattle/South Park has 21 new cases reported in this week’s update of the COVID-19 dashboard for Seattle Public Schools. That’s more than three times the number a week earlier; 135 new cases were reported districtwide – students and staff – since last week’s update – twice as many new cases as the week before. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, the total is cumulative since the start of the school year):
Denny International Middle School – 26, up 2
Chief Sealth International High School – 24, up 4
Roxhill Elementary – 15, unchanged
Highland Park Elementary – 14, up 1
Genesee Hill Elementary – 14, unchanged
Arbor Heights Elementary – 14, unchanged
Gatewood Elementary – 12, up 3
West Seattle High School – 11, up 5
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 11, up 1
Madison Middle School – 11, unchanged
West Seattle Elementary – 10, up 1
Lafayette Elementary – 10, unchanged
Concord International (Elementary) – 9, unchanged
Pathfinder K-8 – 8, up 2
Fairmount Park Elementary – 7, up 2
Alki Elementary – 5, unchanged
Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged
The district does not break out the school-by-school numbers by teachers/staff; districtwide, SPS says, 88 percent of the cases were among students, 12 percent staff.
| 0 COMMENTS