CORONAVIRUS: 21 new local cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update

West Seattle/South Park has 21 new cases reported in this week’s update of the COVID-19 dashboard for Seattle Public Schools. That’s more than three times the number a week earlier; 135 new cases were reported districtwide – students and staff – since last week’s update – twice as many new cases as the week before. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, the total is cumulative since the start of the school year):

Denny International Middle School – 26, up 2

Chief Sealth International High School – 24, up 4

Roxhill Elementary – 15, unchanged

Highland Park Elementary – 14, up 1

Genesee Hill Elementary – 14, unchanged

Arbor Heights Elementary – 14, unchanged

Gatewood Elementary – 12, up 3

West Seattle High School – 11, up 5

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 11, up 1

Madison Middle School – 11, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 10, up 1

Lafayette Elementary – 10, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 9, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 8, up 2

Fairmount Park Elementary – 7, up 2

Alki Elementary – 5, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

The district does not break out the school-by-school numbers by teachers/staff; districtwide, SPS says, 88 percent of the cases were among students, 12 percent staff.