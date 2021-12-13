CORONAVIRUS: 8 new local cases in weekly Seattle Public Schools update

West Seattle/South Park has eight new cases reported in this week’s update of the COVID-19 dashboard for Seattle Public Schools. That’s out of 67 new cases districtwide – students and staff – since last week’s update. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, the total is cumulative since the start of the school year):

Denny International Middle School – 24, unchanged

Chief Sealth International High School – 20, unchanged

Roxhill Elementary – 15, unchanged

Genesee Hill Elementary – 14, up 3

Arbor Heights Elementary – 14, up 1

Highland Park Elementary – 13, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 11, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 10, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 10, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 9, up 1

West Seattle Elementary – 9, up 1

Gatewood Elementary – 9, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 6, up 1

West Seattle High School – 6, unchanged

Fairmount Park Elementary – 5, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 5, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 4, unchanged

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged