ELECTION 2021: Second round of results

The second round of election results is out. Last night, King County Elections had counted ballots from 22 percent of voters countywide; today, that’s up to almost 26 percent – that’s two-thirds of what’s been received so far. The only race with a change of note is the last one on the list below, Port Commission Position 4, in which the challenger has now taken the lead.

MAYOR

Bruce Harrell – 97,763 – 64.2%

Lorena González – 53,965 – 35.4%

CITY ATTORNEY

Ann Davison – 85,543 – 57.7%

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy – 61,430 – 41.4%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8

Teresa Mosqueda* – 77,149 – 53.2%

Kenneth Wilson – 67,123 – 46.3%

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9

Sara Nelson – 89,059 – 59.8%

Nikkita Oliver – 59,497 – 39.9%

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Dow Constantine* – 195,342 – 57.1%

Joe Nguyen – 142,582 – 41.7%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 1

Ryan Calkins* – 233,099 – 73.2%

Norman Sigler – 82,699 – 26%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 3

Stephanie Bowman* – 165,053 – 50.4%

Hamdi Mohamed – 161,033 – 49.1%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 4

Toshiko Grace Hasegawa – 163,338 – 49.79%

Peter Steinbrueck* – 163,063 – 49.70%

Next count is planned for tomorrow afternoon ~4 pm.