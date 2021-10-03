PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #13, 10/3/2021

Here’s our weekly collection of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest numbers.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS AS OF FRIDAY:

*152,282 people have tested positive – 3,329 more than a week ago (5,414 in West Seattle, up 114)

*8,049 people have been hospitalized – 107 more than a week ago (242 from West Seattle, up 2)

*1,895 people have died – 41 more than a week ago (72 in West Seattle, up 2)

VACCINATION RATE

80.4% of King County residents 12+ have completed their vaccine series (up .5% in the past week)

By West Seattle zip code:

98106 – 81.8%

98116 – 86.2%

98126 – 77.9%

98136 – 87.7%

98146 – 77.5%

(More COVID-related King County stats here)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Encouraging trends – This week’s briefing by state health officials included the news that infections and hospitalizations statewide are trending downward, while remaining high. Watch the full briefing here:

West Seattle to get a city vax site again – Four months after the city closed its West Seattle vaccination site, it announced plans to open a new one for boosters – no word yet on where.

Seattle Public Schools cases – This week, the dashboard added fewer new cases districtwide than the previous week.

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service at the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here, though readers report walk-ups have been accepted. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating. In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here.

NOT VACCINATED YET?

Go here to see where you can change that.