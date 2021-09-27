CORONAVIRUS: City promises to open West Seattle vaccination site to help with boosters

The city says it’ll open three new COVID-19 vaccination sites to help with boosters, now that they’re officially recommended for people in some groups. King County has already begun offering them at its sites. From today’s announcement:

Working with health care partners, the City of Seattle will be opening three additional vaccination sites beginning in October that will host weekly clinics to increase access to vaccinations. Sites are expected to serve West Seattle, South Seattle, and Central Seattle with partners, locations, and hours announced in early October. The City of Seattle will also relaunch mobile teams to focus on delivering boosters to older adults. To date, the City of Seattle administered nearly 260,000 vaccinations.

The city closed its West Seattle vaccination hub almost four months ago.