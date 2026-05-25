What to know about Memorial Day 2026 in West Seattle

(‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle, photographed by James Tilley)
Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026:
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Rain and wind expected by pm, low-60s high. Sunrise was at 5:20 am; sunset will be at 8:52 pm.
TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION
Metro: Sunday schedule
West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles: Regular weekday schedule
Washington State Ferries: The ferry-alert page says Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth will be on a holiday schedule today
Sound Transit: Sunday schedule for light rail, ST Express buses
Other services: See a list here
No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city-managed pay-to-park
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Our page highlighting local cameras is here
SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here
CLOSURES
Seattle Public Library facilities
Schools
Government offices
Banks
RAIN-OR-SHINE OUTDOOR AQUATICS
Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)
Colman Pool (noon-7 pm, on Lincoln Park shore, session schedule here)
REMEMBERING
*The traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW), 2 pm, all welcome
Anything else we should know/ensure your neighbors know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!
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