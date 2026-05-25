What to know about Memorial Day 2026 in West Seattle

(‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026:

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Rain and wind expected by pm, low-60s high. Sunrise was at 5:20 am; sunset will be at 8:52 pm.

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION

Metro: Sunday schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles: Regular weekday schedule

Washington State Ferries: The ferry-alert page says Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth will be on a holiday schedule today

Sound Transit: Sunday schedule for light rail, ST Express buses

Other services: See a list here

No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city-managed pay-to-park

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Our page highlighting local cameras is here

SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here

CLOSURES

Most Seattle Parks facilities

Seattle Public Library facilities

Schools

Government offices

Banks

USPS holiday

RAIN-OR-SHINE OUTDOOR AQUATICS

Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)

Colman Pool (noon-7 pm, on Lincoln Park shore, session schedule here)

REMEMBERING

*The traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW), 2 pm, all welcome

Anything else we should know/ensure your neighbors know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!