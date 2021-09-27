CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools dashboard update shows fewer new cases this week

Seattle Public Schools‘ weekly COVID-19 dashboard update shows only about two-thirds as many new cases this past week as a week earlier. The new cumulative total is 276, up from 213 (the weekly total was adjusted downward by 1 at midweek last week, so while it was 214 last Monday as reported here, it fell later in the week to 213). That’s 63 new cases reported districtwide over the course of the week, compared to 96 new cases the previous week. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, and changes from a week earlier – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year this far:

Denny International Middle School – 10, up 4

Highland Park Elementary – 8, up 3

Chief Sealth International High School – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 6, down 1

Roxhill Elementary – 6, unchanged

Gatewood Elementary – 4, up 1

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 2, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 2, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 2, up 1

Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, newly reported this week

Genesee Hill Elementary – 1, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 1, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 1, unchanged

Still no cases reported at Alki, Arbor Heights, or Concord International elementaries, according to the dashboard. The downward adjustment for Lafayette is unexplained, but one parent forwarded us a letter sent by the principal two weeks ago that said the district’s first report of cases at the school “showed cases that occurred during the summer.”