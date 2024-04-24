Next goal for West Seattle Junction FC: Host families for out-of-state players

Less than four weeks until the first match for West Seattle’s new pre-pro soccer club, Junction FC. The schedule and roster are set. One ball still in play – housing for players! Junction FC sent this announcement in search of hosts:

In the spirit of community engagement, West Seattle Junction FC is reaching out to our vibrant community for assistance in identifying and acquiring volunteers who are willing to open their homes to provide temporary housing for each of the out-of-state players who are on our roster for the season. The dates needed for temporary housing are May 3, 2024, through August 4, 2024. By offering a comfortable and supportive living space, volunteers play a crucial role in helping our athletes thrive both on and off the field. Interested in hosting a player? Learn more here: wsjunctionfc.club/housing-program

The season starts at 2 pm Sunday, May 19, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.