Looking for something to do indoors now that the weather’s turned drippy? From our very long Saturday highlight list, this is the first day of this weekend’s West Seattle Rock and Gem Show. Every year, members of the West Seattle Rock Club spend the weekend at the Masonic Hall (40th/Edmunds, enter off the parking lot) showing and selling treasures from the Earth:

Admission is free.

The show continues until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm on Sunday!