BIZNOTE: Top Pot Doughnuts returning to West Seattle

As noted in the newest West Seattle Junction Association newsletter, Top Pot Doughnuts is returning to West Seattle, three years after they lost their lease and left Alki. When we contacted Top Pot to ask, a spokesperson replied, “The future is very exciting for Top Pot — and we are thrilled to return to West Seattle. While we do not have anything specific to announce … let’s just say that the dough is in the proofer!” They wouldn’t confirm a location, but sources tell WSB it’s believed to be the former Wildflour/Flying Apron space, which recently posted LEASED signage:

Top Pot’s Alki space, open for almost six years, was the eastern half of where West Seattle Arcade is located now.