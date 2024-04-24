MUSIC: The Byrd Ensemble sings Saturday in West Seattle, with a ticket deal

That’s a brief preview of The Byrd Ensemble‘s concert this Saturday night at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee). They’re an internationally acclaimed chamber-vocal ensemble, performing for 20 years and recording for more than a decade, sponsoring WSB this week to be sure you know about their West Seattle concert. It’s at 7:30 pm Saturday (April 27) and you can see the program here, summarized as follows:

The centerpiece of this program of Renaissance and modern music is Allegri’s Miserere. The work was exclusively sung by the Sistine Chapel Choir, though legend says that a 14-year old Mozart visited Rome and wrote out the piece perfectly from memory after just one hearing, sending the Vatican’s guarded secret into the world. The psalm setting is famously known for a high C, sung by a soprano soloist. The program also features two elaborate psalm settings by English Renaissance composers Robert White and John Sheppard and motets by modern composers John Tavener, Eric Whitacre, and Arvo Pärt.

Tickets are available online here, and you can get a 30 percent discount on general, senior, and student admission with the code WSBLOG30.