VIDEO: As city celebrates COVID-19 vaccination milestone, mayor thanks West Seattle on hub’s closing day

(WSB photos, video)

With hours to go until the city’s West Seattle vaccination hub at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex closes, firefighters and others working there had a celebratory barbecue lunch.

They also got a visit from Mayor Jenny Durkan, who said Seattle has become the first city in the U.S. to have 70 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and thanked West Seattleites for their part in it:

The Seattle Fire acting captain who’s been heading the testing and vaccination program, Brian Wallace, was there too:

He told us the site has given 51,000 shots and done 80.000 tests (it began, you might recall, as a test site). It’s open until 5:30 pm (2801 SW Thistle) if you suddenly decide it’s finally time to get vaccinated. The city’s closing its Rainier Beach and Lumen Field vaccination hubs too but continuing with the drive-thru site in SODO as well as Mobile Vaccination Team pop-ups (including one coming up soon in Delridge – stand by for details).