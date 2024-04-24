CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Help find vehicle in deadly hit-run

That’s the vehicle whose driver hit and killed an 81-year-old man at 15th/Roxbury on Monday night, as previously reported here., according to the King County Sheriff’s Office, which just released the photo with this request for help:

Case#: C24013796

On Monday, April 22nd, just after 10:00 PM, the King County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting a hit and run just south of the intersection of SW Roxbury Street and 15th Ave SW in unincorporated White Center.

On arrival, deputies located the victim, an adult male in his 80s. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased.

KCSO’s Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating the fleeing vehicle. The suspected vehicle (picture attached) is described as a silver, 2007-2016 Jeep Compass with front-end damage to the grill and hood.

If you have any information about the incident or were in the area and may have dash camera footage, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tip App. Tips are anonymous.