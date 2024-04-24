Catch up with Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project via ‘online open house,’ just launched

(WSB file photo, Fauntleroy WSF terminal)

We’ve been reporting for three years on planning for Washington State Ferries‘ upcoming replacement of the Fauntleroy dock/terminal, but with construction not planned until late in the decade, it’s still in a relatively early stage – multiple alternatives are under consideration, all bigger than the current dock, by varying degrees. WSF is offering you the chance to catch up via an “online open house” that just launched, as well as two online meetings in early May. The “open house” includes this review of the dock-design alternatives currently under consideration. You can visit any time for the next month. You’re also invited to an online meeting – two options for attending what’s promised to be the same meeting – 6 pm Tuesday, May 7 (register here), or noon Wednesday, May 8 (register here).

Meantime, the planning process we’ve been covering continues with the next Community Advisory Group meeting, online at 6 pm Wednesday, May 15 (here’s our report on their most-recent meeting, in March). The public is welcome to observe those meetings (register here).