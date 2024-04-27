HAPPENING NOW: 2024’s first Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

Big demand for free dropoff recycling of what you can’t put out at the curb! The spring Recycle Roundup is happening in the Fauntleroy Church lot (9140 California SW) until 3 pm, and organizers tell us the drive-up line was more than a block long before it began. This one catches up quickly, and DTG Recycle – new parent company of longtime partner 1 Green Planet – has multiple trucks on site.

Here is the list of what they will and won’t take this time. You have until 3 pm to get there, but organizers remind you, please don’t wait until the last minute, so they can close on time without people still waiting. If you can’t get to today’s event, the church usually does it again in fall; also, Seattle Public Utilities‘ “Where Does It Go?” page can help with recycling/disposal options.