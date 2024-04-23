HAPPENING NOW: Bidding underway in online auction to support two Delridge preschools

Your bids are welcome right now in the 11th annual auction to benefit two local nonprofit bilingual preschools on Delridge, Southwest Early Learning and the Refugee and Immigrant Family Center. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

For the past 15 years, RIFC & SWEL Bilingual Preschools have provided high-quality, culturally enriching preschools, serving families in and around our West Seattle community. Many of the children we serve come from lower-income families that do not have the resources to go on field trips, learn a second language, or explore their interests. The money we raise through this Silent Auction will significantly benefit the children, providing enriching learning.

Our auction this year is virtual and will run until Friday, April 26th. We have many great items like self-care kits, homemade food, museum passes, and gift cards to many local shops and restaurants. All the proceeds from this auction go right back into our classroom to support our two non-profit preschools. We will coordinate pick up with the winner of our items at the end of the auction.