(WSB photos)

Continuing with today’s recycling theme – a different take on recycle/reuse, the classic rummage/yard/garage sale. The PTA/PTSAs of Highland Park Elementary and Pathfinder K-8 are teaming up on this “give and take” sale today – taking donations, with the motto “Give what you can, take what you need.”

Among those making this happen at the HPE campus (1012 SW Trenton) are Gretchen, Haley, Sher, and Ellen:

The sale’s on until 3 pm!