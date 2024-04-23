Parks Board to hear presentation on ‘pickleball and tennis vision’ Thursday

Just received the agenda for the next meeting of the Seattle Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners, and it includes one item of potential West Seattle interest – a presentation on the department’s “pickleball and tennis vision.” A proposal to convert a former Lincoln Park tennis court into pickleball courts sparked a significant amount of controversy last year, and the department has yet to officially update its status. The last Parks official to address the plan at a West Seattle meeting, deputy superintendent Andy Sheffer, is listed as co-presenting the briefing; we don’t yet know if it will include specifics on locations or will be just a policy overview. It’s on the agenda for 6:30 pm Thursday (April 25); the board meets in-person at Parks HQ downtown, and you can also attend online – info is in our calendar listing.