What’s happening on your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sanderling, back from the Arctic – photo by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The commissioners from the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma meet online at noon as the Managing Members of the NWSA – which is building the Terminal 5 modernization project, among other things. Find the agenda and video link here.

YOUTH BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: The West Seattle Reign (WSB sponsor) youth-basketball program starts tryouts tonight – 6:30 pm for 5th-6th grade boys, 7th-8th grade boys at 7:30 pm, both at Westside School in Arbor Heights (10404 34th SW). Full details and registration link here.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization meets online at 7:15 pm, with a pre-meeting program at 6:30 pm about the Whole Washington Health Trust. The agenda is here; register for the participation/attendance link here.

OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups, 8:30 pm performances at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Something for the calendar and daily preview? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!