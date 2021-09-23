TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday notes, 1 1/2 years into bridge closure

6:01 AM: Today marks exactly 1 1/2 years since the West Seattle Bridge was closed on March 23, 2020. (Today we’re scheduled to be back up on the bridge, five weeks after this visit, as part of a media tour – watch for coverage later.)

WEATHER

Today’s forecast predicts clouds will make way for sun, with a 70ish high.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton.

25th SW & Barton – As of our check at midday Wednesday, the expected 25th SW closure on the south side of this intersection hadn’t happened yet.

Delridge project – “Punch list” tasks continue.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today; the Spirit of Kingston has replaced Doc Maynard on the West Seatte Water Taxi run until further notice. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

548th morning without the West Seattle Bridge – as mentioned above, a year and a half. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

