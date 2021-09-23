West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday notes, 1 1/2 years into bridge closure

September 23, 2021 6:01 am
6:01 AM: Today marks exactly 1 1/2 years since the West Seattle Bridge was closed on March 23, 2020. (Today we’re scheduled to be back up on the bridge, five weeks after this visit, as part of a media tour – watch for coverage later.)

WEATHER

Today’s forecast predicts clouds will make way for sun, with a 70ish high.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW remains closed between Roxbury and Barton.

25th SW & Barton – As of our check at midday Wednesday, the expected 25th SW closure on the south side of this intersection hadn’t happened yet.

Delridge project“Punch list” tasks continue.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today; the Spirit of Kingston has replaced Doc Maynard on the West Seatte Water Taxi run until further notice. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

548th morning without the West Seattle Bridge – as mentioned above, a year and a half. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

