ROAD-WORK ALERT: 25th/Barton intersection

While the city’s share of the RapidRide H Line preparation project along Delridge Way is winding down, the county’s share is continuing. As part of that, we got word today that work is starting at the intersection of 25th SW and SW Barton, and that means a closure on the souths side of the intersection. From the announcement:

Over the coming weeks, crews will be removing the existing pavement and ADA curb ramps, upgrading utilities, installing new roadway panels and ADA curb ramps, and making improvements that will serve current Routes 60, 120, 125, and 560, and the future RapidRide H Line. This work is expected to last for approximately three weeks. Typical hours of work are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with occasional weekend and night work. During this work: 25th Avenue SW will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at SW Barton Street.

Detours will be in place for people driving, walking, and rolling. Please follow posted detour signage.

Meantime, the northbound 26th SW closure continues between Barton and Roxbury, and we’re told that is expected to switch directions to the southbound lanes within a few weeks.