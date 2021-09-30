TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning!
WEATHER
Rainy, cool, breezy – with another 60-ish high (yesterday’s high was just 58)..
ROAD WORK
26th SW – Final week for northbound 26th SW closure between Roxbury and Barton; then the closure shifts to southbound.
25th SW & Barton – More county-led RapidRide prep work.
Delridge project – No major work this week.
TRANSIT
Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips. Reminder – the fall “service change” is Saturday; here’s our preview of West Seattle changes.
For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
555th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden – Note: We asked SDOT about the camera angle again last week, and it’s been readjusted:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
