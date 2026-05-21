MEMORIAL DAY: Forest Lawn invites you to holiday ceremony in West Seattle

(2025 WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

If you’re looking for a ceremonial way to observe Memorial Day on Monday, Forest Lawn in West Seattle has announced its annual ceremony:

Join us in person to honor and remember at our Annual Memorial Day Celebration (2 pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery & Funeral Home)! Pay tribute to those who have served our country with an event of music, speeches and a flag ceremony. Share stories and connect with the community. Whether you come with friends or family, there’s a warm welcome waiting for you. Don’t miss out on a meaningful way to spend the day outdoors.

Forest Lawn’s official address is 6701 30th SW but the ceremony is toward the south side of the cemetery – look for the canopy and flagpole.