BUSES: See the West Seattle plans for Metro’s fall ‘service change,’ including return of Route 22

Some of West Seattle’s closed bus stops will reopen starting October 2nd. That’s the date announced today for Metro‘s next twice-yearly “service change,” and as we first reported two months ago, it includes the return of Route 22 through Gatewood and Arbor Heights. (The other route with bagged bus-stop signs, Route 37, will remain “suspended.” The full service-change plan, route by route, is here. Changes on routes serving West Seattle include:

Routes 56 and 57: One Route 56 AM trip, and one Route 57 PM trip will be deleted due to decreased STBD funding. (timetable here)

Route 60 – Several trips will be added to Route 60 to meet increasing demand due to the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Bridge. (timetable here)

Route 120 – Several trips will be added to Route 120 to meet increasing demand due to the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Bridge. (timetable here)

Route 125 – Two AM trips will be deleted due to decreased STBD funding. (timetable here)

Route 131 – Routes 131 and 132 will no longer be connected to Route 26X, which will be deleted. The existing connections with Route 28X will be maintained. To provide continued service through downtown Seattle, trips that are not connected to Route 28X will proceed to and from a new terminal at 3rd Ave and Bell St. (timetable here)

RapidRide C Line – On weekdays, several trips will be added to RapidRide C Line to meet increasing demand due to the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Bridge. On Saturday and Sunday, several trips will be deleted due to decreased STBD funding. (timetable here)