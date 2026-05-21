RECYCLING: Southwest Library planning device-dropoff event

If you have electronics you’d like to recycle, but don’t want to wait until the next Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup on October 3, you have an opportunity to do it next week! Here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Library will be hosting a free device-dropoff event with PCs for People (formerly known as InterConnection) on Wednesday, May 27 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. PCs for People will be on-site to accept donations of used electronic devices such as laptops, phones, desktop computers, speakers, and more. PCs for People will wipe all data from donated items, sell and/or refurbish them, and make the devices available to underserved communities.

The full list of accepted items is here.