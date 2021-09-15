DEVELOPMENT: First Southwest Design Review Board date for 3010 SW Avalon Way

Another Avalon Way project has a date with the Southwest Design Review Board. We first reported two years ago about a proposed 8-story apartment building at 3010 SW Avalon Way [map]; then last month, we reported that the project was moving forward. At that time, it was described as going through Administrative Design Review, which would mean no public meetings, but now, a board hearing is planned for 5 pm Thursday, October 21st. The proposal is for 87 apartments and four offstreet-parking spaces. Links to attend the online meeting – which will include a public-comment period – will be here when it gets closer. (Here’s the draft design packet by Studio 19 Architects.)