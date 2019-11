(Photos via King County Assessor’s Office)

Just filed with the city, an early-stage plan for an 8-story apartment building to replace those two houses at 3010 and 3014 SW Avalon Way. The site plan shows a proposal with 87 apartments, 78 off-street spaces for bicycles, no off-street parking for cars. Since it’s an early-stage plan, that’s all the detail on the document, which is by architecture firm Studio 19.