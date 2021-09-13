West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

69℉

CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools reports 117 cases, adds school-by-school numbers

September 13, 2021 2:21 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Monday is when Seattle Public Schools updates its new COVID-19 dashboard (although last week included additional midweek updates). The cumulative districtwide case total is now 117 – 32 of those in the Southwest Region (West Seattle/South Park) – and the district has added school-by-school numbers and a map:

In our area, Chief Sealth International High School and Lafayette Elementary report 6 each, Denny International Middle School and Highland Park Elementary report 4 each, Gatewood and Roxhill Elementaries report 3 each, Pathfinder K-8 reports 2, and there’s 1 each at West Seattle High School, Louisa Boren STEM K-8, and Genesee Hill and Sanislo Elementaries. (The numbers are not broken out between students and staff, just by school.) None are reported at Madison Middle School, Alki Elementary, Arbor Heights Elementary, Concord International (Elementary), Fairmount Park Elementary, or West Seattle Elementary. The 32 total cases in this area is 20 more than were listed when the dashboard launched a week ago.

Share This

7 Replies to "CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools reports 117 cases, adds school-by-school numbers"

  • High Point September 13, 2021 (2:43 pm)
    Reply

    Anyone else not the least bit surprised about the disparity between the north end and south end? Definitely supports the narrative concerning equity in Seattle. 

    • skeeter September 13, 2021 (3:23 pm)
      Reply

      I dunno High Point.  Lawton has the most cases in the entire district.  And that’s one of the wealthiest and whitest areas of the city.  Are you thinking that schools with wealthier students have better mitigation policies and practices?  (My child is at Boren Stem.  1 case out of 500 students is pretty encouraging.  Especially when only about 20% of the students are old enough to be vaccinated.)    

  • S.E. September 13, 2021 (2:44 pm)
    Reply

    What happens at the schools with cases? Does just the infected student or staffer go into quarantine? Their classmates? The school? Are parents of students at the school notified? I’m surprised that neither the individual school sites nor the SPS site explains this. I ask as someone who works in an after-school program at one of these schools with multiple reported cases and we haven’t heard a word about the cases or what happens in response. Makes me nervous…

  • Concerned September 13, 2021 (3:12 pm)
    Reply

    The lack of notification is concerning given many students are seated at shared desks in elementary schools despite advised social distancing and SPS is not doing any screening testing to catch outbreaks. Would WS parents like to post examples of less than ideal covid measures somewhere so we can all be informed?  Or let us know that parents/students are being informed of cases in their classes? 

  • Ly September 13, 2021 (3:20 pm)
    Reply

    Are the schools going to notify the parents and families? Yikes.

    • WSB September 13, 2021 (3:30 pm)
      Reply

      According to district protocol, which is linked from the dashboard page, the district “notifies families when there is a positive COVID-19 case in their child’s classroom.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.