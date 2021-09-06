CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools’ first case-numbers update of the school year

Last night in our weekly pandemic update, we noted that Seattle Public Schools planned to start updating a “dashboard” this week with COVID-19 case numbers. Despite the holiday, the district posted the first round of data today. The data is shown by region, not individual schools. It shows the Southwest region – West Seattle and South Park – with 12 cases, 10 students and 2 staffers. That’s more than a third of the 36 cases reported districtwide after three days of the school year. Though the dashboard totals are not broken down by school, we know at least one of the schools affected is Chief Sealth International High School, which had to cancel its Friday night football game. District protocols say families will be notified of any positive cases in their child’s classroom. The dashboard, meantime, is scheduled for weekly updates, on Mondays.