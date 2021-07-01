WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

10:15 AM: Two notes that aren’t West Seattle, but aren’t far: The procession preceding the 1 pm T-Mobile Park memorial service for Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris will affect traffic from Burien to SODO (the route will primarily be via I-5, not 509). Also, WSDOT crews are doing emergency work that has two lanes of southbound I-5 closed just before S. Forest Street.

==============

6:03 AM: Good morning, The Fourth of July is getting closer. After a day of normal weather, today’s forecast is even a bit on the cool side, starting off with some clouds.

ROAD ALERTS

Delridge project – Station work as well as road work continues in this week’s Delridge-and-vicinity plan.

35th/Graham – Work continues here too, for the intersection’s signalized transformation.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries. WSF has announced that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will run two boats on Sundays starting this weekend. Holiday preview: Limited West Seattle Water Taxi service Monday (July 5th). Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

465th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 25th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.