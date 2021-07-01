West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

63℉

WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

July 1, 2021 6:03 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10:15 AM: Two notes that aren’t West Seattle, but aren’t far: The procession preceding the 1 pm T-Mobile Park memorial service for Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris will affect traffic from Burien to SODO (the route will primarily be via I-5, not 509). Also, WSDOT crews are doing emergency work that has two lanes of southbound I-5 closed just before S. Forest Street.

==============

6:03 AM: Good morning, The Fourth of July is getting closer. After a day of normal weather, today’s forecast is even a bit on the cool side, starting off with some clouds.

ROAD ALERTS

Delridge projectStation work as well as road work continues in this week’s Delridge-and-vicinity plan.

35th/Graham – Work continues here too, for the intersection’s signalized transformation.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries. WSF has announced that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will run two boats on Sundays starting this weekend. Holiday preview: Limited West Seattle Water Taxi service Monday (July 5th). Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

465th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 25th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes"

  • Graciano July 1, 2021 (5:49 pm)
    Reply

    They’re doing construction on 116th between 26th Ave SW and Ambaum, Then it proceeds down Ambaum from 116th down to 122nd.  Please use an alternate route. Looks like this is going to continue for several weeks.

    • WSB July 2, 2021 (1:05 am)
      Reply

      That’s more of the RapidRide H work.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.