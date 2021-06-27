DELRIDGE PROJECT: Now the RapidRide H Line bus-station work begins

(25th/Barton RapidRide station rendering)

As the repaving/utility work along Delridge Way gets closer to concluding, a new phase of RapidRide H Line preparation begins – bus-station construction. The first two West Seattle/White Center work locations are about to get started, with this work ahead in next three to four weeks:

SW Barton St (SW Barton St and 25th Ave SW intersection, and the crossing between 26th Ave SW and 29th Ave SW)

-Demolition

-Storm, sewer, and utilities work

-Sidewalk and curb ramp installation

-Demolition and electrical work on northbound and westbound stations at SW Barton St and 26th Ave SW SW Roxbury St and 15th Ave SW

-Demolition

-Storm, sewer, and utilities work

-Sidewalk and curb ramp installation

-Traffic signal modifications

-Demolition and electrical work on northbound and southbound stations at SW Roxbury St and 15th Ave SW

Crews also will be working at station locations further south in White Center and Burien. See more info on the Metro website. The H Line’s multiple-times-delayed launch is currently set for fall 2022.

As for the ongoing Delridge work, here are the highlights for the week ahead:

-We are continuing to work at SW Findlay St. We have recently completed some sidewalk upgrades in the area, but will remain near the intersection to install a new RapidRide bus station on the east side of the street. -SW Willow St will be closed at Delridge Way SW for upgrades to the street -The stairs near SW Holden St between Delridge Way SW and 20th Ave SW remain closed while we continue to upgrade lighting -Intersection upgrades at SW Henderson St will continue for several weeks as we rebuild the street. We are also upgrading sidewalks as part of this work, which will take place in July. -In the coming weeks, we will return to SW Barton Pl to upgrade the sidewalks on the west side of Delridge Way SW

This week’s full preview can be seen here.