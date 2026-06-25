YOU CAN HELP: Barton P-Patch pizza-and-bagels fundraiser Saturday

Before we get to today’s highlight list, a weekend preview – the Barton P-Patch invites you to visit during its tasty summer fundraiser:

Kick off summer at the Barton P-Patch! Join us for handcrafted bagels, woodfired pizza, and live music this Saturday. Now in our fifteenth summer at the garden, we are excited to once again welcome our neighbors, old and new friends, and fellow gardeners to our June summer fundraiser.

What: Bagels & Pizza at the P-Patch

Where: Barton Street P-Patch, SW Barton & 34th St SW

When: this Saturday, June 27th

Time: Bagels, 11 am – 1:30 pm; Pizza starting at 2 pm; Live music with starting around 4 p.m.

Donations are welcome; this give-as-you-are-able event supports ongoing operations of our beautiful community garden. All ages are welcome!