FOLLOWUP: Here’s which Highway 99 tunnel-toll increase is moving forward

Earlier this summer, the Washington State Transportation Commission – which sets toll rates, among other things – asked for comment on two potential ways to raise Highway 99 tunnel tolls this fall. The extra increase is needed to bring in enough money to meet goals set by the state Legislature. Today, the WSTC unanimously voted to support the option that would raise all tunnel toll rates 15 percent as of October 1st. And the 3 percent increase already planned for next year is still going forward, too.

But after that, the WSTC says, unless there’s some other unforeseen problem putting a big dent in usage, rates should be able to stay the same until at least fiscal year 2026. Next steps for the proposed 15 percent increase – more public comment, then a public hearing and vote in late August, and the increase would take effect October 1st.

P.S. As for the previous round of public input, most opposed both options (see page 10 and 11 here).