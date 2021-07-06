West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

80℉

SURVEY: Highway 99 tunnel tolls are increasing. Choose one of two options

July 6, 2021 3:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Highway 99 tunnel | Transportation | West Seattle news

We reported back in May that the state Transportation Commission was starting the process of preparing for increases in tolls and ferry fares. We’ve since reported on the ferry-fare proposal. Now the commission has a survey open on proposed toll increases for facilities including the Highway 99 tunnel.

They’re looking for feedback on two options for raising toll rates starting October 1st, to cover a revenue gap. The two options: 15 percent for all dayparts, or 25 cents for all dayparts. Go here to offer your opinion by July 14th.

Share This

No Replies to "SURVEY: Highway 99 tunnel tolls are increasing. Choose one of two options"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.