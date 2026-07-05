WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s up, post-holiday

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo of last night’s Lake Union fireworks, seen from Seacrest. Our post-holiday Sunday has a short event list; here’s what’s on it, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) invites you to its monthly pancake breakfast, 8:30-10 am.

NO SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is taking a break this holiday weekend.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

ANNIVERSARY SALE: West Seattle’s only comic-book store Tails to Astonish (5633 California SW) will be open 10 am-2 pm for the conclusion of their 5th anniversary sale: “Select back issues are 80% off sticker price or if not priced just $1 each or 10 for $2.50!!!! Plus, all kids get 1 FREE book!”

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-summer produce-and-products season – lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, fruit (strawberries, cherries, blackberries, apricots …), more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

NO MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: Volunteers are taking a break this holiday weekend.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for sunny and 70+ so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor; note we haven’t yet confirmed today’s hours)

SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC plays at home vs. FC Olympia, 2 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), get your ticket(s) here!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 3-5 pm, Circle of Songs unplugged music at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), “Fight Club” is this month’s title.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Closing-day matinée performance of ArtsWest‘s play, 3 pm – online tickets are sold out but you can go to the box office in person before the show to get on the waitlist. (4711 California SW)

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Music to end the weekend! 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!