BIZNOTE: Vidiot suddenly shuttered

Almost six years after it opened as an arcade/bar in The Admiral District, Vidiot has suddenly shut down. Thanks to everybody who’ve messaged us since Vidiot’s short announcement on social media, saying simply, “Vidiot has been shut down. Thanks for all your love and business.” That had been preceded by a Saturday post saying it was “temporarily closed” and advising to “check back Tuesday.” We went over tonight to see if anyone was around to ask; dark, closed, no sign. We’ve sent messages through multiple channels; no reply so far. Searching public records, wondering if “has been shut down” meant another entity was involved, all we’ve found is three state back-taxes filings from earlier this year; records show two of them have been paid. Vidiot’s space at 4210 SW Admiral Way had past lives as the Admiral Benbow and Heartland Café. We’ll update if we find out anything more.