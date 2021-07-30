BIZNOTE: Yes, New Luck Toy will reopen

It’s the number one business-reopening question we’ve been getting for months – when will – or, will – New Luck Toy reopen? The bar/restaurant at 5905 California SW closed last November, announcing it planned to be closed for about six months “so we can make it out of this” (pandemic). Eight months have now passed and no word. We’ve made periodic inquiries. No reply. Then today while researching something unrelated, we encountered NLT co-proprietor Mark Fuller, so of course we asked. He told us yes, they intend to reopen, but need to rehire their staff, so that’s what’s taking a while – no projected date yet. (He’s working on a new West Seattle enterprise, too – separate story on that, next.)