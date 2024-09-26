COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Monster Dash 2024. Sign up now for less $!

(WSB photo, Monster Dash’s mascot in 2023)

Fall’s fun costumed 5K, the West Seattle Monster Dash, is exactly one month away. Organizers just sent the announcement, and we notice that you have only a few more days to sign up at lower rates. The Monster Dash – set for Saturday, October 26, at Lincoln Park – is a fundraiser for West Seattle’s Cooperative Preschool program. As organizers describe it, “This event is a costumed 5k trail run/walk, Kids Dash, and Kids Zone featuring games, activities, and prizes. Paid registration includes a T-shirt featuring our iconic Monster (all races) and bib with timing chip (5K only).” The 5K starts at 9:30 am, and the Kids’ Dash at 10:30 am. Adult and youth 5K registration is at the lowest price if you sign up before next Tuesday (October 1) – to register, go here. The Monster Dash (in its lucky 13th year!) is also still welcoming sponsors – go here.