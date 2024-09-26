Barbecue with jazz, volleyball, new book club, homebuying class, more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed near Salty’s by David Hutchinson)

If you haven’t already checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SEATTLE PARKS CLOSURES: Many programs and facilities – including Southwest Pool – are closed today for staff training.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: A presentation on the newly published West Seattle Link Final Environmental Impact Statement is on the agenda for the Sound Transit Board meeting at 1:30 pm, as is a motion addressing planning how to deal with the project’s ballooning costs. Here’s the agenda, with info on how to comment and how to watch online.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C. Davis Texas BBQ making its last visit to HPCS – and bringing a jazz band!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: One home contest on the schedule – the West Seattle High School Wildcats host Seattle Prep, JV and JVC at 5:30 pm, Varsity at 7. Fans are invited to dress in white. (3000 California SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm weekly run from The Good Society (California & Lander).

GET READY! Free emergency-preparedness party with Just In Case – 6:30 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW); our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

HOME-BUYING CLASS: As previewed here, West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) invites you to a free class tonight for prospective homebuyers. RSVP appreciated (info@westseattlerealty.com) but not required.

BOOK CLUB LAUNCH: Morbidly Curious Book Club‘s West Seattle chapter launches tonight at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), 7 pm. .

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Third week for the “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!