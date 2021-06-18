WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Last day of school

6:06 AM: Good morning! It’s the last day of the Seattle Public Schools year, and sunshine continues. Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo of Thursday’s sunset:

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – The Delridge/Barton/Henderson intersection remains closed on the east side; here’s what else is happening, with next week’s preview due out later today.

SW Yancy – Checking on the closure west of 28th, which is supposed to be about to end.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedule for buses and ferries.

(Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.)

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

452nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 23rd week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. The 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.