Remembering tireless West Seattle protester Marjorie Prince, 1938-2026

(WSB photo: Marjorie Prince during a solo protest last summer)

After many weeks of “Mondays with Marjorie,” today West Seattle Indivisible will be protesting at 35th/Edmunds without Marjorie. The group is circulating the news that Marjorie Prince, known for her daily protest vigils (often solo) near The Mount, where she lived, has died:

Marjorie passed away quietly this past Tuesday evening. We will be continuing our Mondays with Marjorie every Monday in her honor. Currently we are planning to use our current time from 3-4 pm on Monday, June 8th, as a memorial in her honor. Please feel free to join us that day (or any Monday). She will be missed.

As noted in a WSB story about Ms. Prince and her ongoing protests last December, she focused on a variety of issues that were related to what she called the Trump Administration’s “active dismantling” of the United States. She was a former political-science professor and lifelong Democrat whose experience protesting stretched back to civil-rights demonstrations in 1968. This quote is on the 35th/Edmunds wall in her memory now: